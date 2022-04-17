When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 8 spoilers: Giving thanks

Next week’s When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 8 is titled “Hope Valley Days: Part Two,” but it’s going to be about more than just one singular celebration. We could be throwing Thanksgiving in here at the same exact time!

The photo above is one of the latest images released from this episode, which has the unique challenge of not just picking up where Part One leaves off tonight, but there are a handful of other elements also being brought to the table, as well. We’d love for this to be a story about simply joy and relaxation, but that wouldn’t be much of a show if it was! When Calls the Heart needs conflict in order to push things forward, and there could be high stakes ahead for at least one person in the ensemble.

To get a few more details about the particular story ahead, go ahead and check out the full season 9 episode 8 synopsis below:

Residents of Hope Valley continue to enjoy the first-ever Hope Valley Days Festival. But with an unwelcome visitor who’s unexpectedly still in town, everyone comes together not just in celebration, but to help one of their own.

We’re hoping that there will be at least some resolution to this particular story, though it feels pretty clear that a number of other conflicts will still remain across the board. We know that the show often does a good job of mixing in season-long arcs with ones that are resolved within a week or two. We don’t see that changing in the immediate future. (What we’d love to get news on soon is a season 10 renewal, but they’ll probably keep us waiting on that until around the time of the finale.)

