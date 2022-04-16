Is Isabel May’s still going to have a role to play on 1883 moving forward? While Paramount+ is technically calling the next batch of episodes a season 2, we do know that something more is coming.

Of course, May’s on-screen involvement is going to be a little tricky, given that her character Elsa died at the end of the finale earlier this year. We suppose it’s still possible she could serve as narrator from beyond the grave, given that this is what she did to some extent throughout the first batch of episodes.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s go ahead and share the big news that just came out today. According to a report from Deadline, May has been cast in the upcoming The Wonder Twins moving set for HBO Max, which is going to film this summer in Atlanta. She is set to play one-half of the campy superhero duo, who has the ability to turn into any animal. Meanwhile, KJ Apa of Riverdale is going to be playing the part of Jayna’s brother Zan, who can turn into any form of water.

We’re somewhat surprised that a Wonder Twins movie is even happening, mostly because the two characters have been the butt of many jokes over the years. Heck, we even wrote a story on April Fools’ Day several years back about a TV show version coming down the road. Yet, it’s possible that there is some sort of really fun story has been crafted here, so we’ll give the powers-that-be the benefit of the doubt.

One thing that we can say with confidence is that May is more than capable of pulling something like this off — she was one of the best parts of 1883 through all of her time there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 1883 right now

Will you watch The Wonder Twins with Isabel May, and do you think she could still be a part of 1883 as a narrator?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and come back soon for some other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







