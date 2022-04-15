NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 16 video: Sam’s big news

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 16 is going to be on the way in just a couple of days! We know already that “MWD” is going to be a unique episode; it’s hard for it not to be when one of the primary stories worth talking about here is the kidnapping of an important military dog.

For the sake of the sneak peek below, though, things are getting a little bit more personal. Sam is realizing that his father is at a point now medically where he can no longer take care of himself and with that in mind, he is going to need some help. That’s why LL Cool J’s character is planning on selling his boat Michelle, something that it never looked like he was going to do once upon a time. As a matter of fact, Callen notes that his partner said he was never going to get a house again!

Of course, desperate times call for desperate measures, and this is clearly something that Sam feels his best for his family’s future, even though his father doesn’t even know about his plan yet. This is a storyline that will play out for the next few weeks and eventually, we will have a chance to see Sam’s father in the flesh. That’s just something more to think about done the road here.

As for what else is in this sneak preview, it’s not 100% serious from top to bottom. Instead, you get a lively exchange between these two about how Callen has no real friends. He’s close to Sam, but that’s because the two work together. Meanwhile, he’s close to Anna, but that’s because the two are dating. There really isn’t anyone else that he has beyond that.

