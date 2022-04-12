NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 16 promo: A dog is kidnapped!

This weekend marks NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 16 airing on CBS, and we’re pretty sure this is a case the team has never taken on before.

Have we seen Sam, Callen, and several other characters take on kidnappings in the past? Sure, but there’s usually something a little different about them: They are tracking down people. In this case, they are trying to track down a dog. You read that correctly.

The victim, as seen in the promo below, is Master Sergeant Boomer, a military working dog. The agents seem about as stunned as we are to be hearing about this, and we have one question above all others: Why take a dog who worked with Marines? What sort of secrets would they have?

If we were to hand out a theory at this point, the kidnapping (or dognapping) of Boomer is do to some specific skill that they have — they may have been trained in sniffing something out that other dogs are not. Or, it’s also possible that the dog has a scent-memory of a specific place or thing that some bad guys need to locate. Since the dog can’t exactly tell them anything, there must be something else that serves an important purpose with them. This could mean that the team has to track Boomer down fast to ensure that nothing terrible happens as a result of all of this.

Without seeing the entirety of this episode, we will at least say this: We’re grateful to see the writers at least trying something a little bit different here. This episode, titled “WMD,” feels at least different than any other we’ve seen in some time. There’s a good chance we’ll actually remember it weeks after the fact!

