Chicago PD season 9 episode 18: Can Halstead trust Torres?

Tonight on Chicago PD season 9 episode 18, we had a chance to learn a little bit more about a potential new recruit to the force in Torres. So was he to be trusted, or was there some sort of twist buried underneath the surface here?

One of the things that made this character so interesting from the get-go was just how mysterious he was. He didn’t speak much to Halstead when he was paired up with him, and as the two spent together the distrust was clear. He wouldn’t open up, he disobeyed orders, and he also didn’t put information on his forms that was 100% correct. He also had a history in juvie many years back. He showed a lot of promise out in the field, but it was hard for Jay to get past some of the clear warning signs.

Yet, Jay and Voight came to realize that they had no other choice but to use him for an undercover op. He had the best chance of success, or so it seemed. The problem here was that Torres actually knew the guy at the center of the case, but he didn’t feel like he had a choice but to take on the gig anyway.

While Halstead is a model cop in a lot of ways, we do think that this episode showed a few of the flaws — sometimes, he can rush to judgment, and we also think that he was extremely hard on the recruit close to the end. Some of this was understandable, but Torres put himself on the line just as much as anyone. At the end of the episode, he admitted why he did what he did in the past — to protect his mom, who was a victim of abuse. So why did he want to be a cop? We think that it’s as simple as him wanting to make a difference.

Personally, we hope that Torres does come back in the future — it’s hard for anyone to crack Intelligence and make an impact. He did that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago PD, including insight on what lies ahead

What do you think about the events of Chicago PD season 9 episode 18?

Did you appreciate some of the different angles this story took? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay here for more discussions on this show and many others. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







