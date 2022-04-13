Chicago PD season 9 episode 19 spoilers: A look inside ‘Fool’s Gold’

Chicago PD season 9 episode 19 is titled “Fool’s Gold,” and it could prove to be about something we don’t see all that often on this show: An old-fashioned murder mystery.

Typically, the world of this NBC show is complicated as Intelligence tracks down drug dealers, traffickers, and occasionally criminal empires. Murders happen with some regularity, but not often do we see a case start with just that alone. Ultimately, this episode could be sparked by what happens to a wealthy man who, underneath the surface, could be so much more than what he seems. This is verified further by the Chicago PD season 9 episode 19 synopsis below:

04/20/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : After the murder of a wealthy Chicago man, Atwater and the team dig in to uncover the truth, suspecting there is more to the story than meets the eye. TV-14

Odds are, what the team uncovers through all of this will be some sort of larger conspiracy with some consequences that no one really sees coming. Is it possible that it leads to a story beyond this episode? In theory sure, but one of the things that makes this show compelling is that often, you don’t exactly know where a story is going to go entering it. There’s always that potential still for a few more twists.

So what’s coming up after this particular episode? For those curious on that, the plan is for there to be a repeat on the 27th, and then we dive into more new stuff in May leading up to the finale. There’s actually a good chunk of story still to come this season, as NBC tried to get back to more traditional orders after figuring out ways to combat the global health crisis.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







