Is Chicago Med new tonight alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Are we going to be seeing new episodes for the second straight week?

We know already that in this age of frequent hiatuses, we have to expect a good many breaks all across the board. Yet, at least we’re not getting one tonight! The entire One Chicago franchise is going to be on starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and we have a good feeling there’s some powerful stuff that will be coming from start to finish. We’ll see Boden in danger, Asher get thrown into the deep end at the hospital, and Jay Halstead do what he can to take on a challenging new recruit with varying definitions of the law. None of this will be easy.

Before you watch any of these episodes, though, we suggest you check out the synopses — they do a pretty good job of setting the stage!

Chicago Med season 7 episode 18, “Judge Not, for You Will Be Judged” – 04/13/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Archer and Hannah clash over a patient with close ties to Goodwin. After a patient is shot during a home invasion, Dylan and Crockett help with the investigation. Maggie and Will work to protect a patient who is in the country illegally. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 18, “What’s Inside You” – 04/13/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 must band together when one of their own is taken hostage. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 18, “New Guard” – 04/13/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Halstead takes a new recruit under his wing during an investigation. The dynamics are challenging, however, and questions arise over the recruit’s complicated past. TV-14

For the record, there are also going to be new episodes of all three shows airing on April 20, as well! As understandably fearful as we are of repeats, it is comforting to know that we’re at least getting a solid run of stories right in the middle of this month.

Related – Watch a promo for the next Chicago PD episode now

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD tonight?

Are you sad that there aren’t any episodes on the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







