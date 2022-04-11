Chicago PD season 9 episode 18 promo: Halstead’s major challenge

As you prepare for Chicago PD season 9 episode 18 on NBC next week, the show is going to keep up their tradition of character spotlights. We had a big one on this past episode focusing on Ruzek and now, we’re moving in a Halstead direction.

So what makes “New Guard” stand out from the pack? We have a little bit of insight thanks to the promo below, which indicates that Jesse Lee Soffer’s character is going to have his hands full dealing with a fairly delicate situation. There is a new recruit being brought in who could very well have some talent. However, he’s also got a violent streak and is more than a little rough around the edges. There are some confrontations that are going to stem from this and you could see a lot of this play out over the course of this episode.

Are things going to get heated? Absolutely, but we hope that Jay will be able to get through to the guy … provided that he’s not working some sinister angle from the inside. The good news is that Halstead should be very experienced at this point when it comes to cops who live in a moral gray area; just look at what he’s gone up against time and time again on this show!

Along the way, it’d be nice to get a couple of updates on Ruzek after what he went through on this past episode, but we’ve also seen enough of this show over time to have no expectations there. We’re pretty sure the writers will get back to it eventually, but they may not be doing it right away. Prepare for that as we push forward.

