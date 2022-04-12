This Is Us season 6 episode 12 spoilers: Kate, Toby’s therapy situation

As we move into tonight’s This Is Us season 6 episode 12 on NBC, we’re going to see Kate and Toby try to fight for their marriage. Even though Chrissy Metz’s character questioned their future after the incident at the anniversary party, we are going to see them try their best to make things work.

In the promo for this episode (entitled “Katoby” — the 100th episode of the show for those curious), we saw that Toby was making the commitment to be in Los Angeles as opposed to San Francisco. Now, we’ve got confirmation that the two are going to try couples’ therapy.

In a new sneak peek over at Entertainment Weekly, you can see evidence that not only are Kate and Toby in therapy, but they’ve been going for a while. However, there’s clearly an issue here as Kate is showing up routinely late. He blames her for sticking around and having long conversations with Jack’s teacher, which makes it impossible for them to ever start on time. Is it understandable for him to be frustrated? Sure. He feels like he’s putting in the work to be there on time and the implication with Kate running late is that she doesn’t care that much. This may not be 100% accurate, and his anger and tone may offer up some reasons as to why she’s struggling with all of this in the first place.

We know that we’re leading towards a divorce here and in the end, that may be the right thing for all parties involved. We just hope there’s a chance to see the two happy by the time we get to the end of the road here.

