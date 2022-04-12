This Is Us season 6 episode 12 spoilers: Will ‘Katoby’ shatter your heart?

This Is Us season 6 episode 12 is coming up on NBC tomorrow night, and we think you may need more than just a box of tissues. A whole crate could be required here! “Katoby” is the landmark 100th episode of the show, but it’s also going to be one where you’re going to see the end of Kate and Toby’s marriage. We have a hard time thinking that it’s lasting past this episode since we’re going to be moving forward to her second wedding before too long.

The challenge for us as a viewer at this point is pretty clear: Watching Chrissy Metz’s character get to that point. We know that she’ll eventually find happiness with Phillip, but there’s going to be a lot of pain leading into that.

New This Is Us video! Be sure to take a look below for our full preview for what’s coming up next! After you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that’s the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly on the story that is coming, here is some of what Elizabeth Berger (who co-wrote this episode) had to say on the subject of what exactly is going into this episode:

“We’re going to see the final chapter of the Kate and Toby love story, and we’re also going to see some real exciting, beautiful new chapters beginning as well — all in one episode … This was something entirely different for us in terms of the way time is moving in this episode. I’m massively impressed with anybody that follows along with the entire thing. Even our writers had to really, really focus their brains on breaking this one and following along with it. But we are very, very excited by the way it came out.”

We know that Kate eventually finds some joy with Phillip; with that in mind, one of our big questions is what’s coming up for Toby. We’ve seen him in the flash-forwards, but only briefly and he wasn’t with anyone.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







