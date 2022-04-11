CMT Music Awards 2022: Kelsea Ballerini will co-host from home

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are happening in just a matter of hours and yet, we’re hearing about one big change behind the scenes.

In a post on Instagram, co-host and performer Kelsea Ballerini announced that due to a positive virus test, she will not be able to be in-person for the epic country-music awards show. Instead, she will be contributing as a co-host from home while also staging a remote performance. Here is just some of what she had to say in the post:

“Alright friends, I have some bad news, and I have some good news … The bad news is that a couple of days ago I tested positive for [the virus] and the CMT Awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore and I am devastated. I’m gutted.

“…[They did bring] part of the CMT set to my house — to my bubble — and set it up to where I can still host and perform. It is certainly not what we had expected or planned for, but we are doing our d–n best. So I will still see you tonight at the awards and let’s make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons.”

Anthony Mackie will continue to be a part of the broadcast (airing tonight on CBS), while being joined by performer and previous host Kane Brown. These are obviously some big last-minute changes, but we imagine that the events of the past couple of years have taught everyone in this world to be flexible and prepare for just about anything. You have to! This is never the sort of news that you want to hear, but the show must go on and the most important thing is that Kelsea is doing well and will still be able to contribute in some way.

