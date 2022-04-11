CMT Music Awards 2022: Where to watch, live stream red carpet pre-show

Tonight you are going to have a chance to see the CMT Awards 2022 play out for the first time on CBS! This broadcast is going to probably bring more attention to the show than ever before, and some of this may be tied to the network trying to compensate for not having the ACM Awards anymore. (Remember that once upon a time, the network was home to that.)

So what can you expect in terms of a red carpet pre-show this year? Well, we can at least clue you in on one you can watch starting at around 1:50 p.m. Pacific time! If you look below via the Tennessean, you can see some of their red-carpet event from one of country music’s biggest nights. A number of singers, entertainers, and actors are all going to be present in some form, and could use the pre-show to hype up some of what is going to be coming up later. Of course, this is also a fashion showcase as much as it is anything else, and we’ve seen that time and time again over the years.

So what else can we tell you about the awards themselves? Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie are going to serve as the hosts for the occasion, and they will be joined by a lineup of presenters including Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Rob Corddry, Jordan Davis, Billy F. Gibbons, Gayle King, Taylor Lautner, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Joel McHale, Kacey Musgraves, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France + Antoni Porowski, LeAnn Rimes, Dylan Scott and Dennis Quaid. (There are definitely some surprising names in there, no?)

As for the performers, be prepared to see the likes of Ballerini plus Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. There’s a lot happening tonight, and we of course suggest that you tune in LIVE to ensure you don’t miss any surprises.

What do you most want to see on the 2022 CMT Awards?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CMT.)

