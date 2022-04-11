Survivor 42 episode 6 sneak peek: Can Chanelle justify her vote?

Wednesday night is going to bring us Survivor 42 episode 6 on CBS, and we know with that comes the merge!

With that being said, there’s a lot of drama poised to take place here before we even get to that stage of the game — take, for example, the aftermath of the most-recent Tribal Council. We just saw Daniel voted out of the game, but in the midst of that, Chanelle chose to cast a vote for Mike. It was a surprising choice, and in getting back to camp she had to try and explain her reasoning for it?

In the sneak peek below, Chanelle reveals that she did this vote as a contingency in case Daniel played his Shot in the Dark and succeeded. In this scenario, Chanelle must have assumed that every single person voted for David, David would be safe, and she received zero votes. In reality, however, Chanelle had two votes cast against her so the vote for Mike didn’t accomplish anything at all. Do we understand where she was coming from? Sure, but the problem is that she’s not getting the benefit of the doubt from the other players.

Is it a little hypocritical for Mike to be upset about this given that he just voted for Chanelle prior to the re-vote? Absolutely, and we know that understanding that the plan was to get rid of Daniel last Tribal and Mike was just doing a contingency of his own. He claims in a confessional that he’ll never trust Chanelle again, but at best she was going to be #4 in that four-person group. The best thing that she can hope for with the merge coming is that she comes across a group of people from other tribes and she gets a chance to start fresh. Her and Daniel were just such a chaotic group that neither one of them was set up to succeed at Vati.

Related – Check out some more thoughts heading into Wednesday’s new Survivor episode

What do you think Chanelle can do to bounce back moving into Survivor 42 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







