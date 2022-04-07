Survivor 42 episode 6 preview: Is the merge just about here?

As we prepare for Survivor 42 episode 6, of course the lion’s share of speculation has to be about the merge. Isn’t that a huge part of the game? So many players are expecting to get to that point!

The good news is that the merge is almost here … but we may not exactly be there just yet. This feels somewhat similar to what we saw in Survivor 41, but Jeff Probst could drop the switcheroo part with the hourglass after so many people on the beach complained. (Sure, seasons 41 and 42 filmed back-to-back, but there was some real-time reaction that Jeff got in the moment.) We’re sure that the merge is going to happen during the episode, and we’ll have to wait and see if this is going to be another two-parter with some sort of twist at the end.

Now, let’s get back to the game itself.

In getting rid of Daniel tonight, what the Vati tribe did was try to get rid of both their biggest physical liability and also their unstable element. They needed to be a tight unit heading into the merge and yet, the vote Chanelle cast for Mike could cause a LOT of paranoia. You just have to hope at this point she’s able to blame Daniel for it and have that be it.

Who’s the biggest threat to win at this point?

It could very well be Drea in terms of her physical strength and all her advantages. She could be a target, but by far the biggest one of those in the game right now is Jonathan. He has to know at this point that he’s one of the most predictable merge boots out there since nobody could beat him.

Let’s just hope for an unpredictable post-merge game and plenty of surprises. That is a big part of what made season 41 so fun!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor right now

What do you most want to see on Survivor 42 episode 6?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments bottom! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







