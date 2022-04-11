FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 17 video: Dylan McDermott in action

After a long wait and an abundance of hype, Dylan McDermott is finally making his debut as Remy Scott on FBI: Most Wanted this Tuesday. Why not check out a sneak peek now of the character in action?

If you look below, you can see a new behind-the-scenes preview of the character, who is already out on the field and working on a case. We can’t say that we’re altogether shocked that the show is going to hit the ground running here, most because this is the sort of thing that the writers often do. They’ll likely take their time giving us a lot of backstory on the Remy character.

So how will Scott different from McDermott’s other recent role on a Dick Wolf show in Richard Wheatley? We feel like a lot of that will be rather apparent almost right away. Remy will likely have his fair share of flaws (we all do), but we don’t think that he’s going to be malicious at his core in anywhere near the same way.

For FBI: Most Wanted in general, we still think it’s quite a coup for them that they were able to find an actor of Dylan’s caliber to step into the show almost right away. Losing Julian McMahon was of course a tough blow, and it’s not the sort of thing that a lot of shows can recover from quickly. We’ll see what the ratings end up being here but in general, we’re pretty hopeful that there’s going to be another season of this show and McDermott will help them get there. We see no reason to think anything otherwise right now.

