FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 17 spoilers: Dylan McDermott’s arrival

With the arrival of Dylan McDermott to FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 17 coming sooner rather than later, why not celebrate?

It’s been revealed for a little while that the next new episode (airing April 12) will be the first opportunity to see the Law & Order: Organized Crime and American Horror Story star on the show. His character is that of Remy Scott, an experienced-enough agent to fill the void left by Jess LaCroix. Will he be the same guy as Julian McMahon’s character? Absolutely not, and that is kind of the point. If you are the producers of this show, you almost certainly want to bring someone in with a different energy. That helps to add to the excitement, and also create more dynamics between him and the other characters.

Now, let’s get to the case. Below, check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 17 synopsis with some other updates as to what’s coming:

“Covenant” – The team’s new leader, charming but formidable Special Agent Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott), takes charge as they investigate a series of homicides tied to a forbidden love between a young teen and her older boyfriend, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, our hope is that Remy starts to settle in, but we think it’s going to take a little while before everything starts to get set in stone a little bit. We don’t want the show to forget about Jess in the immediate future!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dylan McDermott on FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 17?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates. We don’t want you to miss anything else that is coming your way. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







