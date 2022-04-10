The Rookie season 4 episode 19 return date: The story of ‘Simone’

After the episode tonight, are you curious to see The Rookie season 4 episode 19 return date — or, other updates on what lies ahead?

The first thing worth noting here is that unfortunately, you’ll be waiting a good while to see what’s coming up next. How long are we talking? Think another two weeks. The plan for the time being is for the show to return on Sunday, April 24 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. We know that hiatuses here and there are necessary to keep the show around until May, but that does not make things any less painful.

Luckily, we know that there is some great stuff on the other side, and in particular, we’re talking here about an episode titled “Simone.” For those who haven’t heard all that much about this one yet, it is the backdoor pilot for the FBI-centric spin-off that is currently set to star Niecy Nash. We imagine that there’s going to be a lot of groundwork laid in this episode for that show, so with that in mind, we would not anticipate this being a normal episode of The Rookie by any means. It’s also a two-parter, so whatever happens here won’t be tied up until early May. (Watch the trailer for this episode over here.)

For a few details all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out our full The Rookie season 4 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Simone” – Officer Nolan and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, APRIL 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

At the moment, there is no confirmation that this spin-off is going to happen, but we are cautiously optimistic that we’re going to see it happen. After all, ABC is already investing a good bit in the concept!

