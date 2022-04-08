The Rookie season 4 spoilers: Air date, trailer for Niecy Nash – FBI pilot!

For those who have not heard as of yet, there are some ambitious plans coming for The Rookie season 4 to build a larger universe! Niecy Nash is poised to star as an FBI trainee named Simone Clark in a show that could air during the 2022-23 season, but its future could depend entirely on a backdoor pilot. It’s a two-part event, and today, we got confirmation that this is going to air starting on Sunday, April 24 on ABC.

Want some more details? Let’s start off here by sharing the synopsis for part 1 of the event:

In part one of the two-part event, titled “Simone,” Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark (Niecy Nash) when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. “The Rookie” two-part event begins Sunday, April 24 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

ABC further describes Simone as “a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Her two episodes set the stage for a potential untitled spinoff next season allowing the franchise to expand beyond the Los Angeles Police Department.”

The trailer below gives you a sense of what you can expect to see from the backdoor pilot, and the chemistry between Nash and Nathan Fillion feels fun almost immediately. We know that Niecy can be great at balancing both comedy and drama, and we will see a lot of that play out here. Simone has to show in these two episodes why she’s the right person to be an FBI agent, and also why she’s deciding to fight for this dream at this particular point in her life. This could prove to be a really aspirational show for a lot of people out there, and so long as it lives up to our expectations we tend to think it will end up on the ABC schedule next season.

