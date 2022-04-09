NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 15 video: Rountree is pulled over

Tomorrow night NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 15 is coming on CBS, and we have a sense already that this won’t be your ordinary episode. Typically, this show is about watching the agents do what they can to stop bad guys from doing unspeakable things.

However, “Perception” is going to prove further that even federal agents can be victims to thinks such as racial profiling, and the sneak peek below is your evidence of that. In this episode, Devin Rountree (Caleb Castille) is going to fall victim to this after a cop pulls him over and starts treating him in an immediately hostile and unnecessary violent manner. Even as Caleb Castille’s character tries to insist that he is a federal agent, he is ignored and mistreated just because he can’t immediately present his badge. Rountree’s sister is there to watch this whole ordeal, and that makes the situation all the more painful.

We’re sure that in this episode the rest of the NCIS team will rally around one of their own, but to some it may open their eyes further to the problems that exist within policing. Racial profiling is a problem that remains widespread in this country, and this story will showcase that through a very specific lens. The hardest thing about this situation is that in the end, all victims often get is a mere apology, one that does not compensate for the abuse and the fear they can experience. Rountree is close to getting shot at multiple instances in this preview, and for no fault of his own.

This is not an easy story to sometimes tell, but we applaud NCIS: Los Angeles for taking it on and are pretty sure it’s going to be one of the most critical episodes of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to this weekend’s NCIS: Los Angeles episode

What do you most want to see play on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 15?

Be sure to share some of your expectations on the subject now in the comments. Once you do that, come back for other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







