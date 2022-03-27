NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 15 return date: ‘Perception’ details

If you are curious to learn the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 15 return date at CBS after tonight’s two-hour event, we are happy to help.

Alas, what we can’t do is pass along good news that the show is coming back next week. Because of the Grammys airing on the network the entire lineup is preempted, and you are going to see the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series back on Sunday, April 10 with a story titled “Perception.” The focus of this episode could actually be more on Caleb Castille and his character of Rountree, but not in the way that many would want. We want to see him succeeding out in the field and, unfortunately, in this episode he is going to find himself the victim of racial profiling.

For more on this particular story and what to prepare for, go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Perception” – Rountree and his younger sister are pulled over by police and treated harshly in a clear case of racial profiling. Also, NCIS investigates the death of a Navy photographer who was assigned to document the building of a new weapons station, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The unfortunate reality is that racial profiling still exists and it happens often throughout this country; this is also an important story for NCIS: Los Angeles to shine a light on. In presenting a case about this, there’s an opportunity to educate viewers who may not hear or see many real-life examples of this on a daily basis. It is also the sort of event that could change Rountree for quite some time moving forward.

