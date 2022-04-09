When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 6 video: Hope Valley traffic jam

This weekend on the Hallmark Channel there’s inevitably going to be a lot of good stuff to look forward to. After all, When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 6 is going to be on the air!

For the sake of the sneak peek below, there is really one subject that stands out above all others: Change. It is coursing through Hope Valley and with that, we are seeing it play out in a wide array of different forms. One of the most difficult to accept could very well be the presence of automobiles in the town.

It’s pretty clear just from watching this clip for a second that this town was never built with cars in mind; the congestion in the street leads inevitably to a lot of noise and commotion. It also makes it harder for horses like Newton to get around.

Ultimately, we think the community is going to have to figure out a solution to all of this, even if it’s not one they come to easily. It really comes down to balancing the world you love and accepting the one that is coming. You can’t just ban cars forever; they are essential to what the future will be. However, you also don’t want to wreck your own quality of life. This could be a story about compromise.

Where things could get a little bit more difficult in this episode comes courtesy of the mine. Lucas and several other characters may struggle with this idea of bringing back a place that caused a lot of peril and tragedy in the past. We know that he will at least lean on Elizabeth for emotional support through all of this, and it’s not going to be an altogether easy process or time in his life.

