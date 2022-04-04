When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 6 video: Lucas’ big struggle

When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 6 is going to be airing on Hallmark Channel this Sunday, and you bet believe it will be emotional!

Is there going to be romance here for Lucas and Elizabeth? Absolutely, but there are also some other problems that Chris McNally’s character is going to run into coming up. Take, for example, the danger that he, Henry and Fiona face over the potential reopening of the mine. This is something that all three of them would fear based on all of the death and trauma it has caused Hope Valley already. Yet, are their hands going to be tied?

Because Hope Valley is thought about as this loving, positive community, we like to think of it as a place that is free of some of turmoil and capitalism from the rest of the world. However, that isn’t fully the case. The mine could create tension within everyone in the town, and also put unnecessary strain on Lucas in general. We know that he wants to be able to focus as much as possible on his relationship with Elizabeth, but is he going to be able to all things considered? That’s something else that he is going to have to think about.

We just hope that this is one of those stories that we get resolution for sooner rather than later, mostly because there are SO many other things going on in Hope Valley. Also, we know that Elizabeth and Lucas have already had some conversations about their future. We have to wait and see what that means, but we’d be shocked if that wasn’t explored in some way by the time we get to the end of the season.

For now, let’s just get psyched for what “Past, Presence, Future” have to offer.

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 6?

