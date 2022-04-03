When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 6: ‘Past, Present, Future’

We know that it may not come as too big a surprise that When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 6 is going to be eventful. Yet, it 100% will be as we see new problems emerge in Hope Valley. The title for this episode is “Past, Present, Future,” which is notable larger from the vantage point of asking questions. Take, for example, learning more about the state of Hope Valley. Are we about to see the oil company make some dramatic changes to the town? What’s going to happen with that?

We’ve had a lot of episodes this season that put Elizabeth and Lucas front and center and in a lot of ways, we’re sure that there’s a lot of story still for them coming up. Yet, this episode could prove to be all about the ensemble. For some more thoughts on that, go ahead and check out the full When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 6 synopsis below:

Lee (Kavan Smith, “You Had Me at Aloha”) writes a new editorial in the Valley Voice. Gowen (Martin Cummins, “Riverdale”) worries about the oil company’s intentions now that Fiona (Kayla Wallace, “Snowed in for Christmas”) has all but secured a deal with investors.

So what does the long-term future of the show look like? It’s been a while since we’ve done some sort of ratings update, so what better time to do that than the present? So far, this season is averaging 2.2 million live viewers, which is a drop of about 8% from the ratings for season 8. It’s always a bummer to see a show down at all in the ratings, but we’re in an era where traditionally, shows are down more than 15% from one episode to the next. Why? It’s due to a number of factors, with competition and streaming being high on the list.

