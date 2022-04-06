Where is Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire? Is Kara Killmer leaving?

Where is Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire season 10? Should you be worried that Kara Killmer is leaving the NBC show? If you’ve got these concerns, then we absolutely understand!

For the time being, here’s what we know: Brett is off spending some time with Casey on leave, and we expected that this was going to happen at some point after Jesse Spencer’s character left the show a little bit earlier in the season. We’d hope that it would be a quick departure for the character, or that it would happen between episodes; however, that is not the case. One of the show’s most prominent characters is, at least for now, missing in action.

With that being said, though, we do at least know that Brett is going to be back in Firehouse 51 eventually. There’s no indication that Killmer is going to be gone from the show for good, and you will have chances to see more of her down the road. Show boss Derek Haas has already noted that he would like to get Spencer back for the finale so that he could do something for both of these characters, if possible.

In the interim, we know that another paramedic is going to be around Firehouse 51, as we’ve seen over time that things have to move forward even if certain characters are not around. This is a similar situation in some ways to when Stella Kidd was gone a little bit earlier this season and Pelham came in. He was not necessarily going to be a part of the series in the long-term, but he was a fascinating character with a unique story to tell.

While we can’t promise anything about Kara or Brett’s future beyond this season, just know that you will be able to see her again.

Are you worried about the future of Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire?

