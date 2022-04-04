Chicago Fire season 10 finale spoilers: Will Jesse Spencer return?

As we prepare for the Chicago Fire season 10 finale later this year, doesn’t this feel like time to ask about a possible Casey return?

When Jesse Spencer left the show earlier this year, there was always a hope that he could come back. The actor made it clear when he left that he still lived in the Windy City, but he just needed a break and a chance to do something a little bit different.

Luckily, there’s a hope that he could be coming back for at least one more episode! Speaking to TVLine recently while at One Chicago Day, here is what show boss Derek Haas had to say:

“That would be amazing. That would be a coup for our show if we could talk Jesse into coming back … So status on that is all systems looking good. And yes, I talked to him last week so I’m very hopeful that that’s going happen.

“…[I don’t want to] promise anything until cameras are rolling… but it is our great expectation that we will see both Casey and [his girlfriend] Brett in the [season] finale, because giant, big exciting things are going to be happening. This will be the best finale ever, I’ll go ahead and say it.”

We know already that this isn’t going to be the series finale, as Chicago Fire has already been renewed for a season 11. Now, we just have to wait and see if we get some sort of big cliffhanger. This show is famous for sending us into varying levels of hysteria depending on what transpires.

In the end, let’s just hope that there’s some fantastic stuff! We still do wonder what the long-term plan is for Casey and Brett on the show, mostly because these two characters love each other. However, they’re also in different parts of the country. It’s fair to say that creates some problems, no?

Do you want to see Jesse Spencer come back as Casey on the Chicago Fire season 10 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

