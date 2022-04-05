Chicago PD season 9 finale date set, plus Chicago Fire, Chicago Med

Want to know when Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med are all wrapping things up for the season? Thanks to an announcement from NBC, we now have a better sense of it!

Today, the network officially confirmed that on Wednesday, May 25, you will see Chicago Med season 7, Chicago Fire season 10, and Chicago PD season 9 wrap things up for the time being. We know that all three shows are coming back for at least one more season, and we wouldn’t be all that shocked if they all stuck around past that. There’s no reason to think that we’re about to hit the end of the road for any of them.

It’s a little bit early to share significant spoilers on any of the shows, but if you’ve watched some of them over the years you have a good sense of what could be coming. Don’t be shocked if there are some huge cliffhangers! We’ve heard from Chicago Fire boss Derek Haas already that he’d love to get Jesse Spencer back for the finale of that show, but nothing has been 100% confirmed as of yet. Because they’ve all been renewed for some time, that has allowed the writers to have some flexibility on what they want their future to hold. They don’t have that pressure of trying to wrap things up or tie together every loose end.

No matter what happens on these shows, we just hope that nobody major gets killed off. We’re still recovering from Burgess’ near-death experience on Chicago PD last season, and that’s without even mentioning what transpired with Otis over on Chicago Fire — that’s the story that still shatters our heart more than almost any other. (It’s between that one and losing Shay.)

