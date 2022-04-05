Is Kristen Hager leaving Chicago Med, role as Stevie Hammer for good?

Is Kristen Hager leaving Chicago Med after just half a season on board as Dr. Stevie Hammer? We know that this show is known for its arrivals and departures but even for them, this one feels a little bit fast.

Here’s what we can say for now: It doesn’t seem like there are any immediate plans to bring Dr. Hammer back. Could it still happen? Sure. Speaking to Variety via One Chicago Day, here is what executive producer Andrew Schneider had to say on the subject:

“She’s a wonderful actor. We felt we had pretty much done her story regarding her mom and resolved that, but we’d love to have her back … And the great thing about the ‘One Chicago’ series is if the character’s alive, the character can come back.”

Meanwhile, fellow EP Diane Frolov noted that “what’s happening with Stevie right now is she’s going back to try and reconnect with her husband and make that work. So we’re leaving that up in the air. Does that in fact happen? She is a character that has the potential to return.”

It makes some more sense now why Jessy Schram was brought back to the series as Dr. Hannah Asher, as it helps to fill a role left by Stevie’s departure. This season has been so messy for the NBC drama in turns of cast turnover. Think about it like this: Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta both left at the end of this past season, and they’ve also seen Brian Tee only appear sporadically. There are only a handful of regular actors now who have been on Chicago Med from the very beginning. Hopefully, we’ll see some of them stick around for at least a little while.

What do you think: Are you going to miss Stevie if she is gone from Chicago Med for good?

