Killing Eve season 4: Carolyn spin-off series reportedly in development

There’s been some buzz over the past few weeks that a Carolyn – Killing Eve season 4 spin-off could be coming; now, we’re hearing even more about it.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, producer Sid Gentle Films is in early development of such a series. It’s so early at this point that there is no formal title and while BBC America and AMC Networks are involved, there is no official plan for it as of yet in terms of where it would air. (British publication The Sun is the first to confirm the news.)

On paper, the idea of a Carolyn spin-off makes perfect sense. We just recently got a lot more backstory as to the early days of The Twelve, alongside her role in its creation. We also doubt there’s enough time on Killing Eve itself to wrap up her story, and we do think she’s a fascinating enough character that we could watch her headline another series altogether. Initial indications are that the series is going to focus in part on her earlier life, so the involvement of star Fiona Shaw (pictured above) remains unclear.

For those (including us) who feel like Killing Eve is ending too soon and the final season is a little bit rushed, doesn’t this serve as a nice consolation? At the moment, we certainly like to think so; yet, we also should exercise caution, as there’s no guarantee this will ever see the light of day. If something doesn’t work about the show in development, the BBC could easily opt to not move forward without any harm on their end.

