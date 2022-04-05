Killing Eve season 4 episode 8 (series finale) spoilers: ‘Hello, Losers’

Killing Eve season 4 episode 8 is the series finale, and we’ve got confirmation now that the show’s got quite the cheeky title attached: “Hello, Losers.” Given the show’s at-times macabre sense of humor, you can’t be shocked that they are staying away from some emotional name for the final episode!

Titles matter a good bit for this show but, of course, the plot takes center stage — and it is said plot that has a lot of people somewhat confused at the moment. There have been a number of criticisms that the show has moved a little too fast in the final season and with that, not given enough of its characters room to breathe. Are we going to see that change moving forward?

We’ve got an extended season 4 episode 8 synopsis below today, and we do tend to think it sheds more light on the struggles ahead for these characters:

Eve and Villanelle focus on making a seismic stab at The Twelve, risking their own lives; Carolyn arrives home as a traitor, she has a finite amount of time to use her intel as leverage to get herself back in the game.

While Carolyn’s storyline should be important, don’t be shocked if most of the story is focused instead on seeing what’s going to be coming for Eve and Villanelle. Can they really take out The Twelve? We’re still skeptical that they can uproot the entire organization in just one episode. Then again, we know that this show does have a tendency to surprise…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

