NCIS season 19: Brian Dietzen hypes up David McCallum return

Even though NCIS season 19 is currently on a hiatus, we know that there is some great stuff coming later on down the road.

So what does some of this “great stuff” entail? Think in terms of the big return of David McCallum as Ducky! Brian Dietzen has mentioned in the past that he would be back at some point this season, and we’re thrilled now to have more confirmation of that.

New NCIS video! Want to watch our most-recent episode review? You can do that below and after the fact, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. That’s the best way to make sure you don’t want to miss.

If you look below, you can see a post from Dietzen’s Instagram that strongly indicates that Ducky will be spending time with both Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight — which should absolutely be a blast. We know that Dr. Mallard is one of the most influential people in Jimmy’s life and beyond just, we recognize that Knight and Palmer have had some fantastic chemistry. (There’s a reason we’ve been ‘shipping Knight in Shining Palmer” as a thing.)

In general, there are four episodes still to come this season with the first one back airing on Monday, April 18. (You can find out more about this particular story over at the link here.) Even if there’s not a whole lot of info out there about the finale, we’re anticipating something that is dramatic and emotional … and could also set the stage for a season 20. While it was only recently renewed, we feel like the team behind the scenes has known for a while that this is coming. With that in mind, they’ve likely done their best to prepare in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you want to see from David McCallum’s next appearance on NCIS season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay here at the site for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Dietzen (@briankdietzen)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







