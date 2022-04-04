Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be diving into season 19 episode 18 sooner rather than later?

At this point, it’s probably clear that we want more episodes of the show as soon as possible. However, that’s just not something we’re going to get. Due to NCAA Tournament Basketball, there is no installment on the network this week. Meanwhile, the entire lineup is preempted next week due to the CMT Music Awards. We’re going to be waiting until Monday, April 18 to see the crime drama back with an episode titled “Last Dance.”

Unfortunately, there isn’t much out there about this episode (at least at the time of this writing) other than the name. It’s our hope that this could change over the next little while, but we’ll need to take a wait-and-see approach with some of that. There certainly are a lot of different stories left that could be told even beyond episode 18, as there are 21 installments this season overall.

In the end, we know that there is a repeat scheduled for April 25, and that confirms that the final three episodes are all going to air in the month of May. That’s now that much of a surprise, is it? Given how much CBS prioritizes ratings during that all-important month, it really shouldn’t be. We at least know now that there is a season 20, so you don’t need to fear for the long-term future.

