Snowfall renewed for season 6 at FX, will be final season

There is some big news today about the future of Snowfall at FX, but it is also fair to categorize much of it as bittersweet.

Let’s start things off by noting the following: There will be a season 6 of the Damson Idris drama at the network! This felt like a foregone conclusion ever since the premiere delivered some awesome ratings. However, we’ve also been around long enough to know to never take anything for granted.

Now, let’s get to the hard part; this will be the final season of the series. We shouldn’t say we’re that shocked, given that most cable series are lucky to last this long, and obviously the writers and producers wanted to end things on their own terms. Ironically, the show ending may still feel sudden to a lot of people, especially since Snowfall really didn’t find much of its audience right away. It’s one of those shows that viewers discovered and got hooked on during the health crisis the past couple of years.

Let’s go ahead and get to some statements now from all parties involved.

Nick Grad, President, Original Programming at FX – “FX first partnered with legendary writer/director John Singleton and the rest of the creative team six years ago to pursue their vision for an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 80s,” said Grad. “Today, as the fifth season of Snowfall reaches new heights of acclaim and viewership, there is no question that this series has become an FX classic drama. We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley, and the rest of the producers to bring Snowfall to a climatic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists and crew.”

Dave Andron, executive producer – “To tell a story worth telling, with creative partners you respect and admire, at a network that supports you throughout and allows you to end on your terms. That’s the dream … I am so grateful to everyone at FX from John Landgraf on down and to the entire Snowfall family for helping us get there. If only John Singleton could be with us for the end.”

Idris, who is also a producer on the show – “I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX … I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to ‘Franklin Saint’ will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud.“

