Snowfall season 5 episode 8: Damson Idris hypes ‘favorite’ episode so far

Just in case we weren’t excited enough for Snowfall season 5 episode 8 on FX next week, we have a message from Damson Idris. As it turns out, this may be his favorite episode ever of the his drama.

At the bottom of this article, you can see the proclamation from the man behind Franklin Saint, alongside the promo for “Celebration.” This episode marks Louie and Jerome’s long-awaited wedding, and we’d 100% hope that this is a happy, celebratory occasion. Unfortunately, we also know that this is Snowfall, and this is hardly a world where things stay altogether joyous for that long.

So what is the primary source of conflict entering the episode? We have a feeling it’s tied very-much to the decision Louie made to order a hit on Kane. That’s a very different approach than the one Leon took, where he indicated that he wanted to bring him into Franklin’s empire. This difference of opinion could easily snowball, especially since it’s a further reminder of the divide that exists between Franklin and Louie. She’s been wanting to do her own thing for a while and there are benefits to that; however, there can also be consequences.

TV weddings have a rocky history in general and based on where things stand right now, it’s pretty easy to draw some lines between Jerome and Louie’s upcoming nuptials and the famed Red Wedding from Game of Thrones. Let’s just see what transpires here!

Next Wednesday 6th April is episode 8 of @SnowfallFX season 5. It is my favorite Snowfall episode to date. I’m really proud of what everyone accomplished so even if you don’t watch the show. I hope you get a chance to watch it live with us at 10pm on FX & HULU pic.twitter.com/rTT2gvc97T — Damson Idris (@DamsonIdris) April 1, 2022

