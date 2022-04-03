Grammys 2022 start time, host, lineup of presenters and performers!

What should you know entering the 2022 Grammys tonight? It goes without saying that this is the music industry’s biggest night, but where can you watch it? Who can you expect to see.

Earlier today, we wrote about when and where you can check out the red-carpet pre-show. For more on that, be sure to visit the link here! Now, we’re diving a little bit further into the show itself.

For those who have not heard as of yet, comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is going to be hosting the big show. It will start on CBS at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and for now, the plan is for it to run for three and a half hours. Of course, this is an awards show that always tends to run a little bit long; don’t be surprised in the slightest if that turns out to be the case here, as well.

So who can you expect to see during the show? The full press release below has more information all about that…

The esteemed lineup includes current GRAMMY nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Questlove; GRAMMY winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt and Keith Urban; past GRAMMY nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne; actors and musicians Jared Leto and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez; and actor Anthony Mackie.

Previously announced GRAMMY performers include J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.

It is worth noting here that the Grammys do have a tendency to give you some surprises; we absolutely expect that a couple of those will surface over the course of the night.

Related – Be sure to get some more news all about the Grammys right now

What do you want to see during the 2022 Grammys?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also keep coming back — we’ll have more coverage of the show a little bit later tonight. (Photo: Grammys.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







