Grammys 2022: Where to watch, live stream red carpet pre-show

Tonight marks the 2022 Grammys airing on CBS, but do you want to know where to watch or live stream the red-carpet pre-show? Have no fear, as we come bearing all sorts of good news on that now!

The first thing worth noting here is that obviously, there’s hope that this can be a source of major headlines over the next few weeks. We don’t think that anything tonight is going to top the hoopla after the Oscars, but that’s because of something that is completely and totally unexpected.

We do know that the red carpet for this show does tend to be rather eventful, and there are a number of different reasons for that. You have some of the biggest stars in music there, and we know that in general this is an industry that does tend to generate press based on being provocative. Beyond just that, it’s a little less formal than the Oscars and we’ve seen some absolutely crazy stuff happen there over the years.

If you look below, you can see one official red-carpet pre-show for the event courtesy of People Magazine. This is one that will begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, or 3:30 p.m. for those on the West Coast. There’s also a live stream that you can view here for the E! News pre-show. It is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Pacific), so you’ll be waiting a little while longer for it to begin.

With most of the Grammy pre-shows, they tend to be all about fashion, vague teases for the award show, and discussion about the biggest stories in music over the past year. We’re sure that inevitably there’s going to be a little bit of discussion about Chris Rock and Will Smith from the Oscars, and that’s largely because people know this sort of thing generates headlines.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the Grammys right now

What do you most want to see on the 2022 Grammys tonight?

Is there any one thing that you are looking forward to? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stay at the site for even more updates. (Photo: Grammys.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







