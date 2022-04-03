Fear the Walking Dead season 7: First look at Kim Dickens’ return!

In the event you did not know already, Fear the Walking Dead season 7 is going to be returning to AMC in just a couple of weeks! There is a lot to be excited about with some of these episodes, but none are more significant than the return of Kim Dickens as Madison Clark.

Just think about this for a few moments. Madison was seemingly killed off years ago and since that time, there’s been speculation galore all about what sort of role she’d play in the upcoming story. We hadn’t heard that much about how she will be coming back now that it’s confirmed she is still alive, but she’s still got that leather jacket and she doesn’t look as though the events of the past few years have fazed her all that much.

Dickens is joining Alycia Debnam-Carey and Colman Domingo as Fear the Walking dead cast members who were there in the very first season, and she’s likely to bring a lot of nostalgia to the table when she returns. Beyond just that, though, it will be interesting to see how she interacts with characters she hasn’t seen in quite some time. These are not the same people she once knew; just think in terms of her own daughter in particular. Alicia has evolved considerably and at this point, she’s largely considered to be one of the biggest x-factors in the second half of season 7.

Ultimately, one of the biggest questions to wonder in general at this point is if anyone is going to unseat Strand, and also what the long-term ramifications are for these characters living in both a nuclear and zombie-infested wasteland.

