Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 9 trailer: The new Madison

The Fear the Walking Dead trailer for the second half of season 7 has arrived, and you better believe there’s a lot of big-time drama here. There’s also a chance to see Madison back for the first time in years.

We know that for a long time with this show, it was really fun to play the what-if game and think that Kim Dickens’ character was very much still out there. Isn’t it nice to actually have some firm confirmation on that subject now? We at least tend to think so. She’s going to have a major role to play coming up, but she’s not the only character in the Clark family you can say that about.

We know that Alicia was absent for a significant chunk of season 7A, but that seems to now be over. Alycia Debnam-Carey’s character will play a huge role in what is coming up next! We know that she wants revenge on Victor Strand and more than likely, she’s going to stop at nothing in order to get it. This should lead to a LOT of fun and really-interesting dynamics looking forward, and we imagine that the cast is going to have a great time tackling a lot of this.

Now, let’s get back to the Madison of it all. You can see this character in the closing seconds of the trailer and in this, it’s clear that this is not going to be the same version of her that we’ve seen in the past. She’s even being asked to take on a completely new identity! At some point in this season, we sure hope we get more info on what happened to her in her time away.

