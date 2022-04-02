This Is Us season 6 episode 11 spoilers: Consoling Kate

We know that This Is Us season 6 episode 11 is going to be emotional, and you probably didn’t need photographic proof of it.

Yet, here we are with what is a pretty sad peek inside Tuesday night’s new episode “Saturday in the Park.” The image above shows Kate alongside Randall and Kevin, and clearly the two guys are doing their best to be there for her sister. This image is likely after something terrible has just happened, possibly leading to the end of her marriage to Toby.

No matter what happens, the only consolation we can offer is that Kate will be okay. She ends up getting re-married to Phillip years down the road, and we know that Toby is at the Pearson family compound years down the road. The two obviously do maintain some sort of relationship and things could get better from here. The events of this episode, especially when it comes to the smoker incident, could prove rather sad. Yet, we also get a feeling that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel on the other side. We just may have to be patient for it.

Since we know that there are some devastating moments coming within this episode, it’s our hope that they throw a few pleasant ones in here, as well. The last thing that we want is for things to feel altogether bleak the entirety of the time. Since much of this story is about Rebecca and Miguel’s anniversary party, why not take a moment to celebrate that?

What do you want to see take place for the Big Three moving into Tuesday’s This Is Us season 6 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

