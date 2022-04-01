This Is Us season 6 episode 11 spoilers: Chrissy Metz on ‘smoker incident’

Tuesday night’s This Is Us season 6 episode 11 could prove to be the most painful one of the entire series. After all, it contains a moment that we’ve been dreading for quite some time.

We know that Kate and Toby are going to get divorced at some point before the show comes to a close. That has been very much out there for a while. However, there is still a little bit of mystery surrounding the events of the smoker incident. How does Jack get that scar, and what happens to cause these characters that a split is in their best interest?

Of course, you’ll have to wait until “Saturday in the Park” airs to get all of the specifics. Nonetheless, we do have a new quote from Chrissy Metz to better set the stage! Speaking via People Magazine, here is some of what she had to say:

“I don’t know if the Pearsons can have a normal party, if I’m honest. S— always seems to hit the fan with the parties. When three or more Pearsons are gathered, s— hits the fan … I think it’s because there’s a lot going on under the surface — resentments and stuff that goes on. There’s a particular incident that happens between Kate and Toby and Jack that really solidifies their decision of not moving forward.”

We do think the word “solidifies” is the big one here. Kate and Toby may have already been considering this internally even prior to the smoker incident happening. Yet, this is what causes them to realize further that it’s the best move for them. It could be a breaking point, but we hope that it’s one where we can relate and understand where both of them are coming from. We don’t need to see one of the two of them as an overt villain in order to understand their decision.

