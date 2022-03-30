This Is Us season 6 episode 12 spoilers: The journey of ‘Katoby’

For everyone out there wondering about when This Is Us season 6 could start giving us flash-forwards, now we know!

Today, NBC has offered up some more information on the 12th episode of the new season titled “Katoby,” and there are a few important things to note here. We know that we’re getting to the moment where Kate and Toby are going to get divorced, just as we also know that eventually, Kate gets remarried to Phillip.

We know that in general terms, viewers don’t want to be left miserable at the end of all of this. With that in mind, we think that the show is going to find a way to make these two end up on better terms. We could see how that plays out here.

Below, you can check out the full This Is Us season 6 episode 12 synopsis with some other insight all about what lies ahead:

04/12/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kate and Toby’s relationship evolves over a few years.

Ultimately, we’re really looking forward to seeing what these two look like down the road, and we also tend to wonder if we’re going to get episodes about other members of the Big Three that are similar to this. There’s just so much that needs to be explored here! Think in terms of Kevin’s romantic future, Randall’s quest to become Senator, and a whole lot more. We just hope the story can live up to some of the hype in our head.

