NCIS season 20: Is Mark Harmon returning as Gibbs?

Earlier today, CBS announced the rather-glorious news that there will be an NCIS season 20 — and yet, there are still questions.

For the sake of this article, we should start by noting that a lot of those questions do revolve around none other than Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Are we truly done with Mark Harmon on the show? Is there a chance he could still come back?

Earlier today, CBS announced the renewal on Twitter with a bunch of fun images both on the show and with the cast behind the scenes. Yet, there is no mention of Harmon at all — Ducky is even pictured, and we haven’t seen in on-screen in quite a while! This could be a sign that Gibbs is truly gone, as though it hasn’t been obvious already. It’s also no coincidence that the official accounts mentions “Parker and the team,” reminding us further that this is really Gary Cole’s show now more than anything else.

Yet, we know that Harmon is still being featured as of now in the opening credits — that could be for contractual reasons more than anything else. Are we still hopeful that we’re going to see him again before the end of the season? Sure, but we know that this is no guarantee that he’s going to be around for another batch of episodes down the road. Harmon just seems ready to move on and after almost 20 years on the job, it’s hard to really blame him. That’s just something that happens with some actors over time.

Do you want to see Mark Harmon back as Gibbs on NCIS season 20?

It’s official — #NCIS is back for its 20th season! Parker and the team return for all-new cases and even more drama. Who’s excited? pic.twitter.com/xOt2yJbkNr — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) March 31, 2022

