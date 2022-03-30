NCIS season 19, Blue Bloods season 12 finale dates revealed!

While you may be waiting a while to get renewal news on some of your favorite CBS shows, we can at least share with you finale dates now!

Today, the network confirmed when all of their primetime shows will be ending for the season — or in some cases, ending for good. We’re hoping that series like NCIS, Blue Bloods, and NCIS: Los Angeles are planning something epic to close things off for now, just as we’re also expecting a few more details to be revealed soon.

Below, you can see all of the days, but remember that 1) all times listed are Eastern and 2) they are all subject to change.

Friday, April 8

8:00-9:00 PM UNDERCOVER BOSS (11th Season Finale)

Thursday, April 21

9:00-9:30 PM GHOSTS (First Season Finale)

Wednesday, May 4

10:00-11:00 PM GOOD SAM (First Season Finale)

Friday, May 6

9:00-10:00 PM MAGNUM P.I. (Fourth Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (12th Season Finale)

Sunday, May 15

8:00-9:00 PM THE EQUALIZER (Second Season Finale)

Wednesday, May 18

9:00-11:00 PM BEYOND THE EDGE (Two-Hour First Season Finale)

Thursday, May 19

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (Fifth Season Finale)

8:30-9:00 PM UNITED STATES OF AL (Second Season Finale)

Sunday, May 22

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (13th Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T. (Fifth Season Finale)

Monday, May 23

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (Fourth Season Finale)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (Third Season Finale)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS (19th Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI`I (First Season Finale)

Tuesday, May 24

8:00-9:00 PM FBI (Fourth Season Finale)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL (First Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (Third Season Finale)

Wednesday, May 25

8:00-11:00 PM SURVIVOR (Three-hour 42nd Edition Finale)

Thursday, May 26

10:00-11:00 PM BULL (Series Finale)

Beyond Bull, is there another show in here that is probably set to have a series finale? We’re looking mostly towards Good Sam there. Its ratings are far from great and we’d be surprised if it gets another opportunity. (It’s far too early to tell when it comes to Beyond the Edge, as it only recently premiered.)

What do you want to see on NCIS season 19 and Blue Bloods season 12 as we approach their finales?

