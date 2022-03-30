Survivor 42 episode 4 preview: Vati tribe chaos ahead?

Survivor 42 episode 4 is coming to CBS in just over 24 hours! Are you ready for what is sure to be a heck of a messy episode?

When you think about what happened at this past Tribal Council, we’re more than a little excited to see the state of things on the green Vati Tribe. Daniel decided to take out Jenny rather than going to rocks, and there are going to be multiple people with hurt feelings he’ll have to win back over. Wouldn’t it be ironic if everyone on the tribe opted to voted him out now, mostly because he showed he’ll do anything to save his own hide in the game?

At the moment, the game is in an interesting spot since some players may assume a tribe swap is coming up shortly, even if that is not necessarily the case. What complicates things further is the presence of the immunity idol. It’s been found now in two out of the three tribes, and eventually, that could play a big role in dictating the action after the merge.

Unfortunately, the Survivor 42 episode 4 synopsis doesn’t give away TOO much in terms of what lies ahead:

“Vibe of the Tribe” – One castaway paints a target on their back when they attempt to pit their tribemates against one another. Also, one tribe dives their way to victory after piecing together a big win in the immunity challenge, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Is Jonathan about to dominate another challenge? The previews suggest that he may put his foot in his mouth big time at camp; he may need to keep winning to ensure his safety! Sure, he’s an asset in challenges, but that will become a big threat after the merge.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 42 episode 4 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







