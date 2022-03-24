Survivor 42 episode 4 promo: Can Daniel bounce back?

Next week on Survivor 42 episode 4, we’re going to be seeing Daniel find himself in a pretty precarious position. Let’s just say there are multiple people mad at him within his own tribe. Not only that, but there could be huge ramifications for quite some time moving forward.

In getting rid of Jenny and then also throwing Chanelle under the bus last night, what Daniel showed is that he’s not someone to be trusted. Now, both Mike and Chanelle are going to furious at him, and he may have to find a way to recover. With that being said, though, he’s also marginally secure in his numbers. Both Hai and Lydia may feel somewhat indebted to him for now, though he’s also responsible for nearly sending her home in the first place. (Who would’ve thought Chanelle opting to risk her vote would have such widespread consequences?)

The promo below for episode 4 shows Daniel admitting to Mike that he got played — to make matters worse, Daniel knows about Mike’s idol and can also use that now as leverage to get him voted out next. The security of him having it was really only useful when they were working together and moving forward, we may not see that again.

As for the other tribes, Jonathan’s big mouth is apparently going to get him in trouble, and not even his main-man Omar could be able to help him. Meanwhile, the Ika tribe is going to get all the more annoyed with Rocksroy barking out orders — he’s the de-facto leader of that group but of course when you’re in that position, people are going to be coming for you early and often. He better be prepared for a big-time target on his back!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor, including other details all about what’s coming

What do you think is going to be coming up for Daniel on Survivor 42 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that out, remember to also come back around — there are more updates on the way and, of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







