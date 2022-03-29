Grey’s Anatomy season 18 casts How to Get Away with Murder alum

For the latest Grey’s Anatomy season 18 casting update, the medical drama is clearly keeping things in the Shondaland family.

According to a new report from Variety, Rome Flynn — who you may know for playing Gabriel Maddox on How to Get Away with Murder — is set to appear on Thursday night’s new episode as Winston’s brother Wendell. He works as a medical technology sales rep, and with that of course comes an opportunity to explore a different part of the health-care industry.

We’ve seen some shows over the years (take The Resident, for example) really dive into the complicated world of medical sales, especially when you are talking about devices with controversial applications. How Wendell factors into the story now remains to be seen, but the promo for this episode suggests that both Winston and Maggie are going to have a huge patient-centric storyline coming up.

At this point, we’re just excited to see a little bit more of Anthony Hill’s character beyond just his relationship with Maggie. He was first brought on primarily as a love interest and while things have expanded somewhat since then, there’s still a lot we don’t know about his life compared to some of the other series regulars who are out there.

While it would be fun to speculate that Grey’s and How to Get Away with Murder are set in the same universe and Wendell is some shocking doppelganger to Gabriel, that’s not really the case. It’s been established in the past that Grey’s and Scandal are in different universes, and we know that Scandal at one point crossed over with the Viola Davis series before the two came to a close.

