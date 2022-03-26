Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 14 promo: Meredith ponders the future

Next week Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 14 is going to arrive and with that, Meredith Grey has a lot to still think about.

Should she leave Seattle full-time for Minnesota? When she got the job offer on Thursday night, it was fair to say she was utterly blindsided. She’s now had a little more time to consider it, and there is no denying there are merits to the opportunity. Think in terms of a fantastic salary and resources that could allow her to make all sorts of medical advancements.

On the flip side, it would also mean uprooting her whole family and what’s what the promo below features. She makes it clear that this is something that she has to consider … so when will she do that? We have a hard time thinking that she’s going to be spending all season pondering this over.

Beyond just that, this episode is going to feature an important case for Maggie, and one that involves a risky and emotional procedure. One of the critical things about this story is that it really is a reminder of what makes this show so great. Grey’s Anatomy has drifted at times FAR from the case-of-the-week approach and yet, this is a part of its success. We had a really ridiculous case this week courtesy of the python and now, we’re going in more of a personal direction. We hope that all of this works out, mostly because Maggie is one of those characters who needs a win. Just think in terms of everything that she’s done over the course of her time on the show!

Rest assured that moving into the next couple of episodes, you’ll see both of the Seattle and Minnesota worlds in some way. Keep your eyes peeled!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy right now

What are you most hoping to see in regards to Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 14 next week?

Share some of your early thoughts and hopes now in the comments! After you do that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







