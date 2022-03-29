Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC, back with season 6 episode 10?

Is This Is Us new tonight over on NBC? Are you going to be seeing season 6 episode 10 come on the air very soon?

Of course, there’s a lot of big stuff that is happening and it IS happening tonight, as we are gearing up for the final part of the epic Big Three trilogy. There are going to be emotional moments aplenty in here, just as there are also going to be some surprises.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below in the event you want to preview further everything that is coming up in “Every Version of You,” the big Randall episode. We will have a review up after it airs, so SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you stay up-to-date.

Below, you can check out the This Is Us season 6 episode 10 synopsis for one other bit of scoop on what is coming up tonight:

03/29/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Randall and Rebecca embark on a road trip and reflect on their past. TV-PG

Is this episode going to wrap up the trilogy in some big, emotional way? More than likely, and that will set in motion everything else coming over the final season. It’s our hope that we’re going to be seeing a lot more flash-forwards and significant opportunities to get closure the rest of the way. If tonight’s Randall episode is anything like the two that came before it, the real purpose here was mostly to provide a sense of where his story could be going, and a lot of that could be connected to the New Yorker article that we saw at the end of this past season. That was a reminder that the show may still have a lot of surprises coming up.

Where do you think the story is going to go as we prepare for This Is Us season 6 episode 10?

