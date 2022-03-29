This Is Us season 6 episode 10 spoilers: The conflict with Randall, Deja

As you prepare for This Is Us season 6 episode 10 on NBC later tonight, you should also prepare for tensions to be at a high with Randall and Deja.

So what’s going on here? Well, this is an issue of Deja finally learning the truth about what she said to Malik, and also what some of the aftereffects of that are going to be. Let’s just say that there’s a lot of heartbreak taking place here across multiple fronts.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below in the event you want our video take on what’s coming up tonight. We will have a review later, so SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more updates you don’t want to miss.

In a sneak peek over at Essence, you can see the real root of the issue between the two characters. Deja makes it clear to Sterling K. Brown’s character that she knows that Malik was told potentially end things. Why did Randall do this? In his mind, it was the “right thing to do” — he didn’t want to see his daughter spend time away from home at such a young age. He didn’t feel like it was the right thing for her future.

Of course, Randall also is not the sort of person who handles people making big life decisions without his input well. He tries to force Deja into doing what he wants, and she rebels. She gives him the whole teenager “I hate you” line, and then he responds by saying he’s her father. Deja then responds to that by noting that he’s not, and that he’s just the guy who “took her away from her mom.” Like we said, heartbreaking stuff.

Is there room for reconciliation tonight? Absolutely, but it could require growth from both parties to make that happen. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now, including more on Kate and Toby’s future

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







