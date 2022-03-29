9-1-1 season 5 episode 12: Jennifer Love Hewitt on Maddie, Chimney

Coming out of 9-1-1 season 5 episode 12 on Fox tonight, there is absolutely some good news that we have to share. After all, Maddie is now back in the world of the show! Jennifer Love Hewitt was gone on maternity leave for a while, but it does feel like she’ll be back on the show for the rest of the season. That doesn’t necessarily mean every episode, but she and Chimney are 100% on their way back home.

Is there going to be some happy stuff coming up for the two? For the time being, there are no guarantees. They are on the road to being back as they once were, but Hewitt herself acknowledges to TVLine in a new interview that nothing is going to come altogether easy:

Is there love there? Was that ever the problem? No. But can you step back in when one person has been left, and the other person felt like they had to leave, and go right back into a normal relationship? Absolutely not. So, yeah, it’s complicated. But Maddie and Chimney have been through a lot. We’re not going to leave the audience hanging on that answer for very long, but it won’t feel totally put back together and normal right away. That wouldn’t be real.

For Maddie, her first priority needs to be her own mental health. She does appear to be happy to be back around her family, but recovery can also come in waves. She will need to be patient with herself, and beyond just that, Chimney will also need to be patient with her. Both of them have gone through a lot over the past few months and it’s pretty clear that all of this has changed them.

