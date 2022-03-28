9-1-1 season 5 episode 13 return date at Fox: ‘Fear-o-Phobia’

Following tonight’s new episode, are you eager to learn the 9-1-1 season 5 episode 13 return date, or get more news on what the future holds? Just like you would expect, there are a lot of different things to be excited about here!

Let’s start things off with this: The realization that there is no new installment next week. We know that the first-responder drama just came back from hiatus not that long ago, but that doesn’t fundamentally change where we are now. We wish that there wasn’t a break, and really the only silver lining we can offer is that once we get to the other side of this, we’re hoping for new episodes the rest of the way through.

So why isn’t there a new episode next week? The simple reason for that has to do with the NCAA Championship Game, which is something that several networks are trying to avoid. While live ratings are not the only factor that matters here, we do think they are still important to the folks at Fox. They’ll want to ensure that there is still an audience checking out the show moving forward beyond just this season.

When you do see the series back, rest assured there are a lot of big stories ahead — including the return to Chimney to the 118 after some time away. Below, you can check out the full 9-1-1 season 5 episode 13 synopsis with other updates all about what the future holds:

Athena investigates a robbery at a gas station that takes an unexpected turn when the would-be victim turns the tables on her assailant. Meanwhile, Bobby and the 126 race to rescue a novice diver who panics while in a shark cage, and a house sitter terrified of spiders. Then, Eddie reaches his breaking point, Chimney returns to the 118 and Maddie shares some news with Buck, who realizes he has to come clean with Taylor in the all-new “Fear-o-Phobia” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 11 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-512) (TV-14 L, V)

